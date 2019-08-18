July 24, 1975 ~ August 14, 2019
Paul David Nelson passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2019, in Ogden. He was born July 24, 1975, in St George, Utah to Douglas William and Sherrie Kistine Rackley Nelson.
He graduated from Roy High School in 1993 and was working toward a degree in Manufacturing Engineering from Weber State University. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Padova Italy Mission. He served as primary teacher, youth leader, High Priest Group leadership counselor, and many others. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his two sons Isaiah J. Nelson and Michael J. Nelson, his siblings Amber (Reggie) Fisher, Timothy (Jessica) Nelson, Marissa (Anthony Knight), Dianah (Michael) Ross, 13 nieces & nephews, his Grandmother MarJean Rackley, and 13 aunts & uncles. He is preceded in death by his parents, Grandparents John & Jean Nelson, and Grandfather Norman Rackley.
Funeral Services will be held at Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 3790 Porter Ave in Ogden. A viewing will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St. In Ogden on Thursday evening August 22, 2019, from 6:00?8:00 p.m., and from 9:30?10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the service on Friday.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers a Paul Nelson Memorial fund has been opened at America First Credit Union to cover the cost of the funeral.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: