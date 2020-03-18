January 3, 1952 ~ March 9, 2020
Paul David Turnblom (age 68), husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, Christian, photographer, and creative craftsman passed away in his home in Clearfield, Utah, on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 9:25 p.m. after a courageous eight-year battle with multiple Myeloma.
He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on January 3, 1952, to Palmar F. and Margaret A. Turnblom. His was the adoring husband to Sandy and proud father of five children, Lisa Brook Cowley (David), Crystal Ann Turnblom, Christopher Paul Turnblom, Brady John Turnblom (Alcyone) and Amber Lynn Turnblom, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Always a kid at heart, Paul sought adventure in unusual places. He loved nature and lived in gratitude. Paul shared his faith and his love for Jesus Christ in word and deed, each day striving to make his life and the world a little better. He lived to make each and every person happy.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Premier Funeral Services in Roy, Utah. Following the viewing a graveside service will be held at Washington Heights Cemetery. Please share your memories and messages with the family via premierfuneral.com.