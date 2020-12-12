Paul DeLeon Hinojosa
June 30, 1927 ~ December 5, 2020
After a long and eventful life, Paul DeLeon Hinojosa, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on December 5, 2020, at the age of 93, of complications from COVID-19 and dementia. Paul was born June 30, 1927, in San Antonio, TX. Paul was preceded in death by parents Juan Hinojosa and Zapopa DeLeon; brothers John and George; sisters Tomasita, Delia, Ofelia, and Estela; wife Lupe Aguayo; daughters Alice Mascarenas and Helen Fender; sons Michael, Raul, and Bruce Hinojosa; and grandchildren John Paul Hinojosa, Tyler Hinojosa, and Derek Paul Hinojosa. He is survived by his brother Jesse (Mary) Hinojosa of Boerne, TX, and by his sons Paul (Mykin) Hinojosa Jr., Monty (Brenda) Hinojosa, and John Hinojosa.
Paul loved serving his country with the U.S. Army Air Corps, including in the Pacific Ocean theater in Japan during World War II. After his discharge in 1947, Paul worked in the coal mines in Sunnyside, UT. There he met and married Lupe Aguayo. Paul and Lupe lost two infant sons, Raul and Michael, in 1950 and 1951. They briefly moved to San Antonio, where Paul Jr. was born in 1952, then moved back to Sunnyside, where Alice was born in 1953. The family then moved to Layton, UT, and Paul began work on Hill Air Force Base. Helen was born there in 1954.
Five years after Lupe's death in 1957, Paul married Marlene Hinchcliff and adopted her sons Bruce, John, and Monty. They divorced in 1974. Later, Paul had marriages to Teddy Velarde and Eva Lilley and found companionship late in life with Carole Detamore.
Paul worked for the Civil Service with positions in logistics management, depot maintenance, and depot supply, and retired in 1988 after 39 years of federal civil service. He received several Certificates of Recognition for his excellent work.
Paul endured much hardship, including the tragic deaths of his wife and several children. In 1962, he had a near-fatal car accident in Farmington, UT. His prized 1957 Chevy slammed into the overpass at highway speed. Paul survived, but was in a full body cast for over nine months. Shortly after retirement, he successfully underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery. Despite these hardships, Paul was a character, known for his catch phrase: "Good Griff." He loved to dance and was the life of any party. He loved mariachi music; his favorite was "Volver Volver." Paul was an avid golfer and blackjack player in his retirement, competing and placing in many tournaments.
The family is indebted to the staff at Chancellor Gardens Assisted Living in Clearfield, UT, where Paul was a resident since 2012, when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Special thanks to the nursing aides and especially for Sallie Huntington, Director of Memory Care, the wing where Paul resided during the last five years of his life. The family would also like to acknowledge Signature Healthcare and Symbii Healthcare for providing excellent care and hospice services.
Funeral and memorial services will not be held at this time due risks posed by COVID-19. Interment will be held in 2021 in San Antonio, TX.
