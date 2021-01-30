Paul Dennis McMillan
Paul Dennis McMillan, 73, passed away on January 25, 2021, in Layton, Utah. Born to Jean Baxter and Lee McMillan on May 26, 1947, Paul grew up in Orem and graduated from Orem High School in 1965. He then graduated from Weber State College in Accounting. Working for the Utah State Tax Commission, Paul met Jessie Belmont, his wife of 35 years who was beside him at the end.
Paul had many friends in school and on the Orem High baseball team. He was known as Spud because he picked potatoes on his grandfather's farm. With his dad and brother, Paul hunted mountains and fished streams across the Mountain State. He was an exceptional bowhunter who could be tracked through the forest by the pine nut shells he left behind him. Hiking, scuba diving, or fishing, Paul loved to be outside. Family fishing trips took him from the beautiful canyons of Lee's Ferry, AZ to the wild, glacial bays of Alaska. Always together, Paul and Jessie loved traveling, camping, and caring for their beloved animals.
One of his greatest joys was raising his daughter, Lisa, from his first marriage (1968) to Jane Merrell. Paul was then blessed with the adoration of stepchildren after marrying Jessie in 1993. Jessie's family loved and supported him to no end. Paul and Jessie loved their grandchildren immensely.
Paul is survived by his wife Jessie, his brother Brent McMillan (Laurie) of Burley, Idaho, his stepsons, David (Karen) Peat, and Shaun (Denise) Peat, stepdaughter Vicky (Ivan) Lobato, and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Karen, and daughter Lisa.
The family appreciates those health care workers and others who made it possible for Paul to remain at home with his family. A private family graveside service will be held at the Orem Cemetery.