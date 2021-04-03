Paul Don (Decon) Schultz
July 19, 1952 - March 18, 2021
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Don (Decon) Schultz. Paul passed away from a heart attack on March 18, 2021, in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Paul was born on July 19, 1952, in Ogden, UT. He was the oldest son of Carlton R. Schultz and Reta Fife Schultz. He was raised in Ogden and he attended Ogden City schools. At a young age, Paul joined the United States Marine Corp, and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. He served in the Marines for ten years, part of that time was spent in Vietnam. After his military service, he worked as a diesel mechanic, a factory manager, and a mortgage broker. While stationed at Camp Pendleton, Paul met the love of his life, Karen (Candy) Kay, and they were married in the summer of 1974. Paul and Candy were blessed with three wonderful children: Brandee, Darbie, and Michael. Paul's most important priority was his family. He was the best husband and D. O. D. (Dear Old Dad) anyone could ever ask for. He was also very generous, and he served others in many ways. His homes in Carlsbad and Rancho Mirage, CA were always open to family and friends who wanted to come and visit. His hobbies included golfing, riding his motorcycle, and traveling with his family. Paul is survived by his wife Candy, his daughters Brandee (Brian) Loya, Darbie (Michael) Ernst, his son Michael (Tara) Schultz, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his parents Carlton R. Schultz, Reta (Lupe) Colunga, his brothers Dale (Barbara) Schultz, Loren (Debbie) Schultz, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margie Schultz Larsen.
At Paul's request, no formal memorial services will be held. Please remember him by doing an act of kindness for someone.