April 19, 1954 ~ March 16, 2020
Paul Greer Jr. 65, passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2020.
He was born April 19, 1954, to Paul and Amanda Rhodes Greer in Lexington, Kentucky.
Paul graduated from Berlin American High School in Berlin, Germany in 1972. He was sealed to Wanona Venable in the Ogden Temple on September 12, 1975.
Paul played trombone while attending Weber State College, where he met his sweetheart.
He was a proud "Army Brat" and was very patriotic. He made deep connections with friends around the world.
As a BAHS Alumni Association member, he looked forward to their reunions and activities.
During his time in Berlin, he joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and remained active serving in many callings, including Ogden Temple Ordinance worker.
He enjoyed fishing on his boat, camping and spending time with his family and friends.
He retired from the IRS after 25 years.
Paul is survived by his wife of 44 years, children; Robin (Caleb) Cannon, Wendy (Brett) Nichols, Aaron (Mandi) Greer, Jeremy (Meghan) Greer, 3 sisters, Teresa, Sharon, Debbie and 14 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Charlotte, his parents and 1 nephew.
Private family services were held under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Interment at the Roy City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: