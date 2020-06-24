October 2, 1946 ~ June 22, 2020
On June 22, 2020, Paul was called home to heaven to be reunited with his family. Paul battled a disease his whole life that eventually took his life. Paul enjoyed company, he enjoyed going to the mall three times a week and enjoyed the sunshine outside, his most favorite thing was music by Santana.
Paul is proceeded in death by his parents, Sylvia and Paul Herrera, also his sisters Josie Flores, Maggie Ruedas, Neioma Chavira. Brothers, Clovie, Nickodemus, and Felix Herrera, his uncle Joe Herrera and many many more.
He leaves behind a loving caring family which we give a special thanks to his nephew Gabriel Flores for caring for him also his niece Sylviana Mata for helping to care for him on his final days. A big shout out and thanks to Hearts For Hospice for being so loving and caring for Paul these last few years thank you to Lindsey for all your love and support. He will be loved and missed by many.