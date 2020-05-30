January 17, 1943 ~ November 24, 2019
Loving and loved, Paul Kay Hurst, passed away on November 24, 2019.
Death is nothing at all.
It does not count.
I have only slipped away into the next room.
Nothing has happened.
Everything remains exactly as it was.
I am I, and you are you,
And the old life that we lived so fondly together is untouched, unchanged.
Whatever we were to each other, that we are still.
Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes that we enjoyed together.
Play, smile, thank of me, pray for me.
Let my name be ever the household word that it always was.
Let it be spoken without an effort, without the ghost of a shadow upon it.
Life means all that it ever meant.
It is the same as it ever was.
There is absolute and unbroken continuity.
What is this death but a negligible accident?
Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight?
I am but waiting for you, for an interval,
Somewhere very near,
Just round the corner.
All is well
Nothing is hurt; nothing is lost.
One brief moment and all will be as it was before.
How we shall laugh at the trouble of parting when we meet again!
Family and friends are invited to a Graveside service on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd., South Ogden, UT.
Condolences may be shared at: