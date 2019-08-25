May 16, 1937 ~ August 16, 2019
(Paul) Kent Doman, Sr., 82, passed away due to an auto- pedestrian accident while out on his daily walk. Born May 16, 1937, he was raised in Huntsville, Utah, by his loving parents, Carlyle and Mary Doman. He graduated from Weber High School and attended Weber State College and Utah State University. Kent married the love of his life, Janet Hales, on December 23, 1954, and their marriage was later solemnized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple. They celebrated 64 years of marriage together.
Over the years Kent worked a variety of jobs at DDO, GSL and Utility Trailer, but his longest time was spent with Ogden Regional Medical Center as a security guard. He worked there for over 40 years, dating back to when it was Saint Benedict's on 30th Street. He made many long and lasting friendships with the wonderful people there.
A true renaissance man, Kent was an outdoorsman who also appreciated the fine arts. He had a beautiful singing voice and a love for music that spanned his entire life. He deeply enjoyed classical music, operas and ballet, as well as musicals; he would often sing them as he puttered in his garage, or while enjoying one of his many hobbies.
He enjoyed hunting as a younger man, and in his older years, he enjoyed teaching his grandkids how to shoot. Many afternoons were spent shooting black powder pistols or reloading ammunition. Kent was a wonderful teacher, sharing his knowledge of leather tooling, cars, gardening and history-- especially Russian history which he had a deep interest in. He loved to read; it didn't really matter what the book was.
Kent also enjoyed genealogy research, and would frequently call his kids to tell them the new famous (or infamous) addition to the family tree he had discovered. When he wasn't researching, he was walking. He was always dragging a branch or entire tree limb home from his daily walks to turn them into a new walking stick.
He bred beautiful Arabian horses, spending nearly as much time on their pedigrees as he did on his own family history. Kent loved to ride and was a natural in the saddle, having spent most of his youth on horseback. Riding was ingrained in him the way Huntsville was. He may have moved away, but he never truly left.
Kent is survived by his wife, Janet, and by his eight children: Teri (Ritch) Fielding, Ogden; Kathy (Randy) Olson, South Ogden; Paul (Denise) Doman, Florida; Tom (Susan) Doman, Herriman; Darrell (Joyce) Doman, Farr West; Heather Routh, Layton; Jared (Heidi) Doman, Deweyville; and Melanie Peterson, Riverdale; 27 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Kay Olesky.
He is preceded in death by his brother, LaMont Doman, and son-in-law, Steve Routh.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Ogden Regional Medical Center, as well as the first responders who assisted our father in his final hours.
There will be a viewing on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 - 36th St., Ogden, UT. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the LDS Sullivan Hollow First Ward at 976 33rd St., Ogden. The family will greet friends from 1:00 - 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
Interment at Aultorest Memorial Park.
