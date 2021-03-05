Paul Larsen Mar 5, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul LarsenPaul Larsen, 84, passed away February 24, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesElderly Clearfield couple let 'lost, freezing' man stay overnight; he allegedly rapes womanPolice detain person of interest in Ogden store owner's killingDesiree Cooper-LarsenUPDATED: Store owner shot to death in Ogden; assailant unknownOgden City eyeing another purchase in east-central area, homing in on redevelopment thereFamily questions woman's dehydration death in Weber County JailZeppe's launches in Riverdale, owner envisions up to 20 locales in UtahWeber School District discusses potential bond election to build, replace schoolsSuspect in Ogden store owner's death spotted on security videoSeven train cars derail in accident at Ogden rail yard +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Fischer: More to blame than COVID for low housing inventory Boys basketball playoffs: Davis hangs on in OT, advances to 2nd straight state championship game 'Slugging rats': Weber State basketball survives Northern Colorado 60-59 on late foul Charges filed in killing of Ogden store owner Satnam Singh Cox moves six Utah counties to moderate phase of COVID-19 transmission index Girls basketball playoffs: Fremont clears Bingham hurdle, will meet Herriman in 6A title game Ogden mourns passing of Desiree Cooper-Larsen, head of Pioneer Days and Weber State professor After decade of planning and prepping, construction begins on West Davis Corridor