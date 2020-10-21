Paul Leyba Oct 21, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul LeybaPaul Leyba, 76, passed away October 15, 2020.Services entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesSemi truck driver's road rage beating results in arrest of Ogden manPrep football brackets: Ogden to host first playoff game since 1997 — against Ben LomondWeber County launches initiative aimed at bolstering ranks in sheriff's officeWhite supremacist gang indictments include charges against Ogden murder suspectHospital over capacity in 'unsustainable' coronavirus spikeOld Layton landmark on US 89 now a thing of the pastOgden City considering asking residents for help solving garbage can dilemmaWeber-Morgan dispatchers star in reality TV show 'Emergency Call'Days before home playoff game, Fremont High football team's season over in COVID-19 quarantineWeber, Davis counties register highest COVID-19 case counts since pandemic's start +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Tech Matters: Buying an iPhone 12? Here’s what you need to know Prep volleyball roundup: Fremont stays unbeaten, St. Joseph wins Region 17 6A soccer semifinals: Nicol, Arevalo each score 2 as Davis sweeps aside Pleasant Grove Utah rivals in governor's race unite in call for decency DOD announces funding for massive 5G testing program at Hill AFB 6A soccer semifinals: Fremont's run ends against defending champ American Fork Brigham City's reborn Union Block Building kick-starts statewide rural development Farmington High School will close to limit COVID-19 outbreak