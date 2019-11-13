July 19, 1953 ^ November 9, 2019
Paul Mark Williams passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his home in Layton, UT.
He is survived by his wife, Shauna Williams, his children, and 12 siblings.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, a daughter, a brother, and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at Kays Creek Stake Center at 2680 Cherry Ln, Layton UT.
Friends and families may call from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 1:00 pm.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
