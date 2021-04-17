Paul Martin Gilmore
August 14, 1931 ~ April 13, 2021
WASHINGTON TERRACE-Paul Martin Gilmore, 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021. He was born on August 14, 1931 in Ogden, Utah to Richard Clyde and Emma Ruth Fisher Gilmore.
Paul was raised and educated in Ogden, Utah where he graduated from Ogden High School in 1949. He attended the University of Utah College of Pharmacy where he graduated in June 1955 with a BS degree.
He served in the USAF active duty from September 1955 to March 1958 and served in the USAF Reserve until honorably discharged with the rank of Captain on May 31, 1967.
Paul married his high school sweetheart, Maurine Jensen, on June 5, 1953. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple on September 23, 1989. Together, he and Maurine (until her untimely death on May 3, 1993, due to ALS/Lou Gehrig's Disease) lovingly raised six children.
On March 3, 1989, Paul retired as a GM-15 civilian, as the Deputy Division Chief for Trainers, from the Ogden Air Materiel Area, Hill Air Force Base after a devoted and distinguished 34-year civilian career. While at Hill AFB, he also worked part time as a registered pharmacist at Layton Drug and Vince's Hospital Drug until 1977.
Immediately following his retirement from the U.S. Government, he was employed as the initial local office manager for SAIC. He held this position for 2 years until he fully retired to devote his time to take care of Maurine.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Paul became a devoted servant of the Lord. He especially relished his assignments as Ward and Stake Family History Consultant. He became very active in genealogy and temple work. Due to his efforts, thousands of needed temple ordinances were identified and accomplished.
In 1994 he married his second sweetheart, Geneal Norris Lundquist in the Ogden Temple. He and Geneal served as ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple. Geneal lovingly cared for him until his death.
Paul loved golf. He played in many local Utah and Idaho area golf tournaments, winning his share.
He leaves behind his wife, Geneal; sons, Greg Gilmore (Tara), Seth Gimore (Nikki); and daughters, Kathy DeVino (Frank), Diane Brennan (Michael), Pam Eppel (Bob), and Heidi Welch (Ronnie); also, three stepchildren, Rich Lundquist (Tammy), Rob Lundquist (Amy), and M'Shelle Dixon (Sean); 28 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren along with nieces and nephews that he adored.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 19, 2021, 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 South 2000 West. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.