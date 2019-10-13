March 15, 1926 ~ October 8, 2019
Paul Q. (PQ) Edwards, 93, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born to James Glen Edwards and Ruth Funk Edwards in Sterling, Utah, in 1926.
Paul served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Pacific Theater on the USS Mississippi. Returning to Utah, he went to work for the Southern Pacific Railroad for 43 years as a conductor.
In his younger years he enjoyed deer hunting, boating and trips to Alaska for deep sea fishing. He was a longtime member of the Eagles and enjoyed his trailer camping. His greatest joy was his garden.
He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. Dad loved hosting and we will forever remember his greeting, "What can I get ya."^
Paul was married four times. He most recently married and loved Barbara Jones Edwards. Also Eileen F. Edwards of Ogden and of that marriage is survived by his four children: Stanley J. (Penny) Edwards, Kathleen (Edwards) Sawyer, Scott P. (Kathy) Edwards and Robert B. Edwards. He also married Viola Edwards of Santa Fe, NM, and Norma Lund Edwards.
Surviving are numerous stepsons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Paula Quintana, eight siblings and parents.
Family will greet friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, UT. Funeral Services on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's, with a greeting time at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
