Paul Scott DellaSilva
Paul passed away August 5, 2021 at his home in Syracuse, Utah in his sleep. He was born January 28, 1959 in Ogden, Utah to James O. DellaSilva and June Rentmeister DellaSilva. He grew up in Ogden and Syracuse, Utah. He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1977.
Paul married Joan Tangney in September 1984. They were divorced in 1999. They had three daughters Arissa June (Ian) Hansen, Whitney Elizabeth (Eric) Watman, Karly Jo DellaSilva, and John Tangney. He had 10 grandchildren, with twins on the way, he loved to spoil and play with them as often as he could.
Paul married June Boetel on September 28, 2015. June has three boys Brandon Gissel, Cody (Kayzia) Darling and Kasey Chavez. Paul was a great mentor and friend to the boys.
He is survived by four brothers; Lee (Irene) DellaSilva, Barry (Sherry) DellaSilva, Brent DellaSilva, Kevin (Cora) DellaSilva and one sister Dianne Paskett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and June DellaSilva, brothers James Hugh DellaSilva, Farrel Val DellaSilva and a granddaughter Karsin Tangney.
Paul worked as a concrete flatwork contractor for over 40 years. His company logo was MEN OF MUD.
He lived a very full life, and everyone that knew him enjoyed and loved his sense of humor, he loved traveling, nature, hunting and hard work. He was a little league football coach for several years. He loved the kids, loved to have BBQ's in his backyard with friends and family.
One of his most satisfying and greatest accomplishments was building the cabin at Sunridge with his brothers Brent, Kevin and numerous friends.
His influence is alive and well, through his wife, children grandchildren, and friends.
We love and miss you Paul! Time to take a rest!
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Syracuse City Cemetery, 1250 S. 1000 W., Syracuse, Utah. Friends may visit with family, Tuesday, August 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S. 2000 W., Syracuse, Utah.
