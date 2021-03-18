Paul Taggart Greever
1942 - 2021
Paul Taggart passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 after a long illness. Paul was born in Langley Field, Virginia on November 3, 1942. He grew up in Cody, Wyoming, he loved Cody and often talked about it.
Paul's hobbies were fishing, genealogy and writing in his journal. He married Linda Lou Goodsell on April 20, 1979 in the LA Temple. He graduated from Cal Poly, California in Horticulture. He retired from Quest Phone Company.
Paul is survived by his wife; Linda, son; Kevin Goodsell Greever, daughter; Colleen Rebecca (Johsua Haen) Greever, grandson; Theodore Joshua Haen, brother; John Greever and sisters; Maggie Harrison Greever and Gretchen Taggart. He is preceded in death by his father; William Hill Greever, mother; Mary Louise Taggart Greever, and brother; Gavin Greever.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brio Hospice, hospice nurse Alex, and the staff at Auberge Assistant Living.
Graveside services will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden, UT. A viewing 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. will be Saturday prior to services at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
Funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch the service, scroll to the bottom of Paul's obituary on Saturday, March 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m., www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on our website indefinitely.