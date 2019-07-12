1934 ~ 2019
KAYSVILLE, UTAH - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, Paul Warren Webster, passed away peacefully at his home on July 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is the son of the Late Golden J. and Elma L. Webster. Paul was born June 13, 1934, and was the youngest of three children, with older brother John E. and older sister Golda L. He grew up on the family farm located in West Kaysville. There he was responsible for milking upwards of 65 cows and took care of other chores on the farm before going off to work. He loved all the animals and especially his three roosters who always seemed to know when he was around. He enjoyed socializing with people which made him a successful salesman. He was honored and received many awards along with being a member of the Presidents Club of his company.
Paul graduated from Davis High School in 1953 and then married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Thurston. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple and sealed for time and all eternity on August 28, 1953. They were blessed with five children whom he was always proud of and appreciated their accomplishments. He taught them to love and honor the Lord and left a legacy of honesty and hard work. After JoAnn passed away, he met and married Jeri Kunz.
In his spare time, Paul enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, spending time at the cabin with his children, four-wheeling and enjoying time together. He loved cheering for the Utah Jazz and enjoyed sharing stories with others.
He is survived by his three children, Craig (Jeanne) Webster, Debbra (Terry) Hurst, Jill (Jim) Egbert, daughter-in-law, Catherine Webster, three step-children, Kathy (Brad) Johnson, Kevin (Claudia) Kunz, Pam (Shane) Vranes, 33 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, sister, Golda Waldron and his wife Jeri. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife JoAnn, brother John, two sons, Rickie and David.
The family wishes to express thanks to his many friends, neighbors, ward members, and caregivers.
We wish to thank those from the Hearts for Hospice Care and the staff for their loving, kind and gentle care they gave so willingly to our husband, father, and grandpa.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville Tabernacle, 198 W. Center Street, Kaysville. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
