Paula Ann Merrill Tucker
Resident of Dublin, CA
1940 - September 25, 2020
Paula was born in Battle Mountain NV to Raymond L. & Wilda F. Christianson Merrill. As a small child, she moved to Ogden UT and was very active in Girl Scouts & the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1958 & then Weber State University. She moved to California in 1969. Retired from Pleasanton Convalescent Hospital after 19 yrs. Her gift was her connection with people, as shown by her many Memberships & Associations around Dublin, the National Odom Assembly (genealogy-for 27+ years) and St. Clare's Episcopal Church. She touched the lives of everyone she met in a very special way (she never met a stranger). She loved flowers & plants & could make any garden grow. She loved spending time with family & friends as well as traveling & exploring new places in the US and abroad.
Beloved Mother to Brett D. Tucker, Elk Grove CA & Natalie Tucker, Dublin CA. Nana to Eric B. (Elizabeth) Tucker, Reno NV. Sisters: Joan Bowman, Roy UT & Gail (Michael) Wise, Arvada CO. In-Laws, Jeannine Merrill, Tempe AZ & LaRue (Brent) Thomas, Bountiful UT, LuAnn (David) Sanders, Kaysville UT & Sherrie Dame, Ogden UT. Many cherished nieces & nephews. Extended Family: Denay, Dave, Lynn, Culvers & Huffs.
Predeceased by her loving husband Dale E. Tucker (49 years), parents & brother Kenneth Merrill.
Service Online: St. Clare's Episcopal Church Facebook page or YouTube. October 18th, 2pm PDT
In lieu of Flowers donations to: St. Clare's Episcopal Church, 3350 Hopyard Rd, Pleasanton, CA 94566, Hope Hospice in Dublin or Charity of your choice.