Paula Godwin
I died today, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, not so young but not so old. "Just Right", don't you think? I could blame the ALS, but I choose to think that it was the perfect time for me. I had a great life where I met and enjoyed people everywhere we came into contact.
My Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, where a visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to services. Services will be streamed live on Russon Mortuary & Crematory Facebook page and my obituary page on RussonMortuary.com. Please join my family and friends in celebrating my life and joining together to visit and remember all the good times we shared. Please come dressed in bright colors, and with joy, to celebrate and rejoice at all the good in our lives and families. Our Savior is waiting with open arms for our joyous return.
I was born April 11, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to wonderful parents, Kay and Elva Schulthies Mercer. Thank you for giving me a special childhood of adventures, love, and guidance. Being raised in a family of 7 kids was a great blessing in my life. Thank you, Ann, Lynne, Terry, Vicki, RaeDean, and Brian for being the best siblings. Dad married Fern McAfee in 1974 after Mom passed away, and she was Grandma to all the Mercer grandkids for many years.
I met the love of my life, Barry Godwin, the most caring, patient, gentle man, who helped me become all I could be, while encouraging me all the way! We finished each other's sentences and thoughts, and laughed as we made our way through good times and bumpy times! We met at Safeway in Las Vegas, which he thought was "Safe". We married October 22, 1968 and moved to Seattle, WA for a new adventure. We were sealed for Time and Eternity January 8, 1971 in the SLC Temple, with our first precious child, Bethany.
We brought into this world 4 dear children and we tried to give them a good upbringing. I was a hard taskmaster at many times for which I hope they can forgive me. Bethany, Ginger, Kevin and Casi, I love you all so much and pray I gave you what you needed most! Then too there is Phillip, Mike, and Scott. Thanks for all your help, support, and especially teasing. You gave my life something extra special and I love you each like the "super" sons you are.
Barry and I have a special extended family of Godwins and Mercers, and we love and appreciate each of you so much.
Our favorite responsibility was being Grandparents to Mylles, Talmage, Kai, Korana, Jarod, Corbin, Cailin, Easton, Ryann, Avery, London, Euan, and Leathan and Our Great Granddaughter Conley!!! Also, Jeremiah and Sariah!
I hope I will be remembered as loving all I met and caring so much I sometimes exceeded my intentions. I hope too that my photography has been a blessing and all will enjoy the thousands of photos of documented history I have left. You can throw away many but keep the best to bring back the many memories that brought us all together!!!
I am a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and have a Testimony of its truthfulness. I served over the years in many callings but my favorites were Sunbeam teacher, secretary in most auxiliaries, and Relief Society President (as did Grandma Schulthies). These opportunities taught me so much and blessed me the most.
I pray that my posterity will know of my faith and beliefs and understand that I am waiting on the other side patiently for each of them. Be strong and faithful to the end! Grandma Schulthies, Mom-Elva, Mother-Nettie, Dad-Kay, Glenda & Sheryl, Troy, Grandma Fern, RaeDean, Ann, Brook, and Jack, and all the rest of our ancestors who also watch and wait with me!
Good Bye! I'm watching!