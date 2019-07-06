October 19, 1935 ~ July 4, 2019
North Ogden - Paulene Rowe Mackley, 83, passed peacefully from this earthly life on July 4, 2019. She was born on October 19, 1935, in McCammon, Idaho to Paul William and Ilene Allen Rowe. Paulene was the second oldest of eight siblings. She graduated from Idaho State in 1956 with a degree in elementary education.
After being engaged for 38 months to her college sweetheart and waiting for him to complete his missionary service in Japan, she married James Reed Mackley on November 27, 1957 in the Idaho Falls Temple in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are the parents of eight children: James William (Lisa) Mackley, Dorothy (Gary) Sjoblom, Paul Arthur (Karen) Mackley, Jay Reed (Jana) Mackley, Janeal (Steve) Huntsman, Mark Dean (Stacie) Mackley, Patricia (Doug) Watson, and Marcia (Dan) Ventura. They have also been blessed with 63 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren and six foster children.
Paulene was actively involved in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as ward and stake Relief Society presidents, ward organist, primary pianist and teacher among other assignments. She blessed many with her gift and love of music. She served missions with her husband to Nagoya Japan, while he served as Mission President, and later to the Canada Manitoba Mission. She also enjoyed her involvement with the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, gardening, attending family athletic and outdoor events. She enjoyed serving her family and friends, baking, cooking sewing, crafts and canning. She will always be remembered by her family for her Christmas pajamas for her many grandchildren and her general conference cinnamon rolls and birthday ice cream date.
Paulene is remembered as a most caring, loving and selfless wife, angel mother, grandmother and friend who was dedicated to living fully the principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
A viewing will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mountain Ward church building, 787 E 1700 N, North Ogden, Utah. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will be held at the Victor Idaho City Cemetery on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: