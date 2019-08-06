September 19, 1920 ~ August 1, 2019
Pauline Elizabeth Johnson Hatch, 98, died August 1, 2019. She was born September 19, 1920, in Bancroft, Idaho the daughter of Leo P. Johnson and Nellie Grant.
She attended Hatch Elementary school and North Gen High School until the 8th grade. She married her childhood sweetheart Lewis Reid Hatch on September 29, 1942, and lived in Hatch, Idaho until February 1943, when they moved to Washington Terrace, Utah. She lived in the Terrace until she moved to the assisted living on June 10, 2019.
Pauline was a member of the LDS church and served in various callings in the Relief Society and thirteen years in Mutual Improvement (young women's) program. She served a Church Service Mission at the employment office and loved serving as an ordinance worker at the Ogden Temple for nine years.
She worked as a cook in the school lunch program at several schools in South Ogden for 28 years and helped Reid with his upholstery business.
Pauline is survived by her children, Eldon J (Diane) Hatch, Marian (Larry) Smith, Nelldean (Joe) Malloy; 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother-in-law Roy F (Jolene) Hatch.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, her brother John, three sisters; Beverly, Luella, Conna and son-in-law Joe.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, UT. The family will greet friends prior to the services from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment, Myers Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: