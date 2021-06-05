Pauline Morgan Clark Dietz
April 15, 1932 ~ June 3, 2021
Pauline Morgan Clark Dietz peacefully passed on, to Heaven, on June 3, 2021. She was graciously welcomed by our heavenly family including her parents, husband Reuben H. Dietz, sons Marshall Clark, Steven Dietz, Tony Dietz, and granddaughters Brook and Heather.
Pauline was a vibrant watercolor artist, gourmet cook, world traveler, and always a loving, caring, gracious woman. She was well-known for "Pauline's Rolls" and always delighted family, friends, and the members of the Bear River Duck Club with exquisite cuisine. We will always treasure Mom's beautiful art that graces the walls of our homes.
Pauline, the daughter of Royal Edward Morgan and Thelma Wahlstrom was born April 15, 1932. She was born in Salt Lake City, but grew up along the west coast, living in Washington and California. Royal and Pauline returned to live in Utah to be closer to extended family after Thelma passed away in 1944. She attended Davis High School and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Pauline married and later divorced Preston R Clark and on May 1, 1963, married Reuben H. Dietz, joining their two families for a lifetime. She is survived by Jan (Ted) Hunter, Reuben (Karen) Dietz, Nancy (Jim) Dunn, Julie (Kevin) Field, Craig (Julie) Dietz, Peter (Donna) Clark, and Dominque Dietz (Don Hoaglin). She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to many, all of whom love her deeply.
A special thanks to Jan, Andrea, and Ted Hunter, and Nancy and Jim Dunn for many years of precious care, of Mom, in their loving homes. Much love and appreciation to many years of sweet care by Jessica Duke of Beehive Homecare, and sincere gratitude for the recent support of Intermountain Homecare and Hospice Ogden team.
As per Mom's wishes, an intimate gathering of close family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Close friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment at the Kaysville Cemetery.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com