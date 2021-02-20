Pauline Morris Feb 20, 2021 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pauline MorrisPauline Morris, 95, died in Fruit Heights, Utah.Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOgden's Newgate Mall placed in receivership after loan default, to be auctionedOgden couple launch crepe business, hope for good things despite pandemic jittersKaysville official apologizes for comments critical toward non-vaccinatorsUtah governor says he won't sign transgender athlete bill in its current formMan pleads guilty in Ogden hit-and-run crash that critically injured scooter riderOgden woman testifies of seeing her best friend's shooting death: 'It's in my head every day'Amid national tumult, Weber County sheriff promotes calm, local readinessNew text-to-911 tech helps Utah police find possible kidnap victim in semi on the moveOgden BRT project launch hinges on acquisition of Harrison Boulevard propertyOgden man arrested after Valentine's Day fight between roommates +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Prep basketball roundup: Farmington wraps up girls and boys outright region championships 6A boys state wrestling: 3 area wrestlers win championships, including a 1st state champ for Davis since 2016 Photos: Farmington girls basketball defeats Bonneville for unbeaten Region 5 title Utah bill to block hormone therapy for transgender minors stalls in House committee Newgate Mall, after addressing financial woes, 'will be something different' IRS, a major Ogden employer, recalling workers to offices as tax season gears up Honor365 exhibit marking 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks coming to Ogden mall Dixie State name change bill stalling in Utah Senate