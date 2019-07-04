Infant Payton Mikayla Vest was born on June 30, 2019, to loving parents Cheyenne Nelson Vest and Levi Vest. Payton was too perfect for earth and returned to be with her Heavenly Father. Although Payton was here for a short time with us, she has touched many lives, made a footprint in our hearts that will last forever, and was instantly loved by everyone who met her.
Payton served her purpose and blossomed into Heaven reuniting with her Great Grandpa ^Me-Pa, cousin Baby Stimpson and many other loved ones. Payton is survived by her parents Levi and Cheyenne Vest, Grandparents Brandon and Michelle Vest and Jill Sandburg and Mike Nelson. Interment at Hooper Cemetery.
"Let her sleep for when she wakes, she will move mountains."^