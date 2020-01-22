Pedro "Pete"^Melendrez

June 22, 1980 ~ January 19, 2020
Pedro Melendrez, 39, passed away on January 19, 2020. Pedro was born on June 22, 1980, to Juan and Delia Melendrez in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School.
Pedro's favorite past time was listening to music while playing his guitar and singing. He loved watching basketball, waking up to make his mom her morning coffee and breakfast.
Pedro loved being a social butterfly, Pete was the light of the family, he could put a smile on everybody's face., though he had his moments; he will be missed by everybody who had the pleasure to cross paths with him.
We will miss coming to his house sitting on his lap and talking about everything and anything.
Pete cared about everyone and would always call and make sure he spoke and asked about his loved ones.
Pedro is survived by his mother; Delia Melendrez, seven brothers, six sisters
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, uncle, and two aunts, and a nephew.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 514 24th Street Ogden, Utah.
A viewing will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th street, Ogden, Utah. Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park
