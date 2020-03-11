Peggy Ann Chacon Valdez-Hopton

1948 ~ 2020
Peggy A. Hopton, born on July 23, 1948 to Abel and Maria Chacon, left this earth to continue her journey with her family in Heaven on March 6, 2020. Peggy died a grace-filled, peaceful death, surrounded by the love of family, friends and loved ones.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Helmut Walter Hopton; children Derek Valdez and Sonya Valdez; daughter-in-law, Marcie Valdez; grandchildren Skyler Valdez and Jade Valdez; siblings Larry Chacon (Carolyn), Connie Welch, Alyse Davis (Travis) and cousin Jerry Romero (Sherry); nieces and nephews Solomon Chacon, Nicole Christen, Crystal Painter, Jamie Kohler, Cody Tafoya; great- nephews and nieces Eli Chacon Olivia Chacon, Ian Painter, Chloe Painter, Seth Painter, Casey Kohler, Violet Kohler and Dax Tafoya.
Preceding Peggy in death, are her parents Abel and Maria Chacon, brother Roger Martin Chacon, and first husband Gilbert Valdez.
Peggy was born in Del Norte, Colorado, and grew up in Layton, Utah. Peggy attended Verdland Park Elementary, Central Davis Junior High, and graduated from Davis High School. Peggy was on the High Honor Roll and was a member of the Pro Schola cheer club. She was a Girl Scout; and attended catechism at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church where she received the Sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation.
After she graduated, she worked at Hill Air Force Base, and later graduated from Weber State University with a B.A in Education. Peggy taught in Ogden, Salt Lake and Granite School Districts. She spent summers helping children in the Migrant Program and later taught Special Education.
She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, pilgrimages, dancing, and spending time with her family.
Peggy was a dedicated, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Her husband, her children and her family were her life. She had many friends; she loved children and her dog Jasper.
Peggy impacted many with her strength, love, charity, kindness, and love of God and family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 S Chapel St, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Monday, March 16, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd. Vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Interment, Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd, South Ogden.
Peggy said, ^You cannot even imagine how good God is!^
She taught us to be kind, love one another, stay close, and most of all, she said, ^Be happy and good to yourself.^
Now you are free to fly in the heavens, in the peace and the love of God. You will always be in our hearts. Vaya Con Dios!
Condolences may be shared at: