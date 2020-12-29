Peggy Francis
1941 ~ 2020
Our mom, sister, grandmother, Peggy Pulsipher Francis passed away peacefully on Dec 19, 2020 at age 79, from an extended illness.
Peggy was born to Aldon V. Pulsipher and Lydia Richman Howells in Logan, UT on Sept 16, 1941, the oldest of 2 children. Peggy attended Ogden High School, graduating in 1959, and then attended Weber College before graduating from Utah State University with honors in 1963 with a secondary education degree in English.
She married Donald E. Francis on June 21, 1963 in the Logan, UT Temple.
She taught English in the Ogden School District until she left to focus on raising her 5 children. She later taught at Stevens Henager College for a few years and she retired from the IRS in 2003.
Peggy was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a member of the Pleasant View 2nd ward for many years, where she served in the Relief Society Presidency and twice as Ward Primary President.
Peggy was an avid reader and had belonged to two book clubs. Peggy enjoyed sports and was a loyal Aggie fan. She attended many Aggie football and basketball games with her husband and family. They were also both fans of the Utah Jazz, having attended many of their games as well.
Her life was centered around her children and grandchildren. She supported them in any way she could and was very proud of them and their accomplishments.
Peggy loved to travel and was able to visit places such as Nauvoo, IL, Washington, DC, and New York City. She was also able to tour Europe in 1994. She enjoyed going to National Parks, and in particular she enjoyed Yellowstone National Park. She enjoyed going to Disneyland with her family. She and Don were able celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 2013 with all of their family there.
She is survived by her five children, Jeff (Mary Ann), Steve (Angie), Michelle (Harland) Lattin, Brett (Sarah), David (Holly), 14 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and sister Aileen (Wayne) Ross.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 57 years, Don.
We would like to express our thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Mission at Maple Springs and CNS Home Health and Hospice for the kind care provided to Peggy.
We are sad that mom is gone but are happy she is reunited with our dad.
A viewing was held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:40 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. A private service for the family followed at 11 a.m.
The service can be seen on Peggy's obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com
Burial will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.