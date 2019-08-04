July 8, 1931 ~ May 18, 2019
Peggy Lee Williams Powers, passed away peacefully May 18, 2019, surrounded by loving family.
Peggy was born July 8, 1931, in Ogden, Utah and was 87 years young.
She is survived by sisters, Jackie Herrin, Gloria Webster, and brother Tom Williams, children: Jerry Lynne, Michael, Richard, and Randy. Son Gerald, husband Gerald Powers, sister Elaine, Sister Forest, Son James Austin, brother, Jim Williams preceded her in death.
She also was a beloved grandmother to eight grandchildren: Brenda, Robin, Tanya, Renae, Teddy, Dustin, Stacey, Alicia and 13 great-grandchildren: Taneya, Danieille, Katelynn, Karson, Ashton, Dustin Jr, Maysa, Dimas, Gracie, Carter, Chloe, Mary, and Anthony and two great-great-grandchildren, Ava, and Maysen.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Peggy's favorite charity, Children's International.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at 5166 Gordon Valley Rd., Fairfield, Ca 94534.