Peggy Nan Barker
October 3, 1933 ~ July 12, 2021
Our loving Mom, "Gram" and "GG" passed away peacefully on July 12, 2021. She was born in Elwood, Utah on October 3, 1933, the daughter of Elmer C. Nielson and Gladys Francom. She later moved to the Ogden area and graduated from Ogden High School. It was during this time she met her future husband, Jay Barker, and immediately knew he was the one! They were later married and had three children. They raised their happy family in the Ogden area where Peggy loved working many years for the South Ogden Police Dept. as a Dispatcher. After retirement her and Jay traveled in their motorhome, living the winter in Arizona and the summer in Star Valley, WY, meeting many wonderful friends along the way.
Peggy was loved by all who knew her, was fun to be with, and was the life of the party. She could beat you at any card game, even at age 87! She was an incredible grandma and great-grandma "GG". We have so many wonderful memories with her that will be treasured forever. She loved the Utah Jazz, golfing, the holidays, and creating many traditions with her family. We will miss her bright smile, her laugh, and her spunky personality.
Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jay; her sisters, Gene Wells and Carol Burr; her brothers, Reed, Lyle and Karl Nielson; her son-in-law, Jeff Smalley; and a great-grandson, Owen Pace.
She is survived by her children, Jaelynn Smalley, Jackie (Steve) Buttars, and Jeff Barker; her sister, Jolene Jones and her sister-in-law, Debbie Nielson; 7 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to IHC Hospice, Dr. H and staff, Tina Tesch, and Julie Peterson for such wonderful friendship and care.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com