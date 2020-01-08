Peggy Weddington Troutman Parrish

November 17, 1939 ~ January 3, 2020
Peggy Parrish of North Ogden, Utah, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home January 3, 2020, at the age of 80. She was so ready to return to her heavenly home after years of fighting breathing issues.
She was a light to all that knew her. My rock, my biggest cheerleader, my greatest supporter, the best Mother one could have, is now having a great reunion in heaven.
She was born to Ruth Viola Henry and J.E. Mainer. When she started school, she took on the last name of her step- father, Joe Weddington.
Life was hard for her from the start, but yet, she still managed to smile and carry on. She spent a lot of time with her grandparents, Lilly and Charles Henry and her grandfather taught her how to shoot and hunt. She loved horses and had many along the way.
She was a 1959 graduate of Odell High School. She married Charles (Buddy) Troutman on December 15, 1955. They later divorced. On August 11, 1961 she married John Parrish, Jr. and they had two children together, David Parrish (Sandra) of Rockwell, NC and Anita Parrish of North Ogden, UT. They later divorced.
She loved her three grandkids James (Jessica) Russell, Conover NC, Amber (Anthony) Ware, West Point, UT, and John Lindemuth, North Ogden, UT. She was blessed to have her great-grandkids Ariella and Adalyn Ware. She loved all of you so much.
Peggy worked 27 years for the Cabarrus County School System. She started off in the cafeteria and as a bus driver for Winecoff Elementary School. She later worked as a teachers^ aide as well.
She retired in 2000. She then moved to Florida to be with her daughter and grandkids. In 2001, she moved with her daughter and grandkids to Utah. While in Utah, she spent some time as a bus driver for the Davis County School District.
Mom's accomplishments included photography, charcoal art, earning intermediate certificate for teacher assistant, American Sign Language, School Bus Rodeo, and riding and training horses.
According to Mom, her greatest accomplishment in life was serving the Lord. She loved helping others through hard times in life. She always did her best to treat others as she would want treated and said not to judge other people as you don't know what they are going through. She leaves quite the legacy.
A memorial service will be held, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at The Valley View Baptist Church in North Ogden. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal rescue or to the American Lung Association in her name.