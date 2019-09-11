November 6, 1960 ~ September 6, 2019
Pete Gus Chournos, 58, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1960, in Ogden, Utah the son of Gus and Veve Kouriambalis Chournos.
He married Jodel Mair on September 27, 2013, in Ogden, Utah.
Pete was someone full of joy and laughter and always brought a sense of humor to the occasion. He carried an enthusiasm wherever he went and loved being around friends and family members, especially his grandkids, who he enjoyed very much. He was an entrepreneur, running his business, The Historic Place, for decades. He was a car enthusiast in his early years and was known for riding in one of his Chevrolet Corvettes.
Pete is survived by his wife, Jodel; sons, Nikolas Seymour and Hunter Lunday; daughter Harley (Zack) Marine; grandchildren, Zayley Marine, Jacob Marine, Kneeko Marine, and Bryton Seymour; mother, Veve Chournos; brother, Tom; and nephews, Kosta Chournos and Stormy Chournos. He was preceded in death by his father, Gus Chournos.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 674 42nd St. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: