Peter Leslie Jensen

October 17, 1933 ~ June 9, 2019
On Sunday, June 9, 2019, Peter "Les" Jensen our loving father, grandfather and wonderful friend, passed away at the age of 85 from pneumonia.
Les was born October 17, 1933, in Salt Lake City, to William Jensen and Margaret Nybo. He later married JoAnn Williams and they raised four children: Steven, Mike, Kaye and Kathy.
He received his Master's degree and worked for Sperry Univac until he retired in 1987. He then served eight years in the Peace Corp. Dad loved life. He had a wonderful sense of humor, a kind heart and compassionate spirit.
He was an involved man being a past President for Toastmasters, the American Cancer Society, taught Bridge (while earning his Gold Status) and was on a competition Square Dance Team. Our father enjoyed pickle ball, bowling, golf, fishing, tennis and of course a good movie. Dad lived his life "Playing it by Ear"...Traveling the world, seeking out new experiences, people and adventures.
He is survived by his children: Steven Jensen, Mike (Dianne) Jensen, Kaye Jensen, Kathy Zaring and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren: Brooke, Benjamin, Skye, Mathew, Alex, Jon and Dion along with his eight great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear friend and cousin, Ron Nybo.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Syracuse City Cemetery, 1290 South 1000 West. The family will meet with friends from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, where flowers may be delivered.
