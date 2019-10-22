Peter Michael Foukas, loving husband, father, and papou, passed away on October 16, 2019, after bravely enduring a series of health challenges. He was born February 8, 1951, in Ogden, Utah to Michael George and Katherine Patricia Foukas. He was the youngest of three children. He was a graduate of Ogden High School class of 1969. Following high school, he joined several other talented musicians from Ogden and formed the band "Harvest." The band played in many venues in Ogden and surrounding communities. He was the bass guitarist and had a love for music his entire life.
When the snow fell, you could always find Peter on the slopes at Snow Basin. He was a beautiful skier and accomplished aerialist. He passed his love for skiing on to his children and they enjoyed many weekends together on the mountain.
Although he had a passion for music, skiing and golf, Peter's greatest passion was his love for cars. For over forty years, he was the consummate car salesman. He went above and beyond when it came to his customers. He had a legendary following; customers would travel from all parts of Utah and even surrounding states to do business with him. They weren't just customers. They were an extension of his family.
Peter met Christine Farnsworth and they were married on April 20, 1974. In their 14 years of marriage, they were blessed with four wonderful children. Though they divorced in 1988, they remained good friends.
In 1999, he met Lisa Field and they were married on December 23, 2011. They spent 20 years together and made their home in Orem Utah. There were always dogs in Peter and Lisa's life. Peter referred to Lisa as the love of his life and she lovingly cared for him until his passing. We, his children, are grateful for the care she gave our father not only in his final days but also the 20 years they were together.
Peter is survived by his wife Lisa, his four children: Josh (Jenny) Foukas, Zack (Tia) Foukas, Jennifer (Kent) Crockett, and Christopher (Randi) Foukas. He is also survived by 14 amazing grandchildren who he loved very much. Also, surviving are his two sisters: Madelyn (Robert) Christensen and Georgie (Maurice) A Hanjoul .
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Timpanogos Regional Hospital for their excellent care and compassion for Peter. A special thank you to Dr. Peter Duros and his team for their extraordinary medical care for our father. The family is extremely grateful for all of Peter's friends, especially Joshua Squire, who was a cherished friend to Peter for many years.
After a small family gathering, Interment will take place at the Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Boulevard, Ogden Utah.
