Peter Nelson

1975 ~ 2020
Pete was born on September 14, 1975, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Even though he grew up traveling the world, Utah was his home. On July 18, 1997, he married the love of his life, Stephanie Schaffer and together they had two beautiful daughters, Jasmyn Kathleen and Elise Rose. Pete accomplished his lifelong dreams of serving in the United States Air Force and earning his private pilot's license.
To know Pete is to know love. He was known for his generosity, kind, and compassionate spirit, quick wit, and infectious smile.
Pete did not let his cancer stop him from living to the fullest, fighting every day for another hug from his daughter and another kiss from his wife. He lost his battle but we will always be proud of his fight. His final gift of love was the donation of his eyesight so he could continue to stare at the stars.
Pete is survived by his wife Stephanie, his daughter Elise, his loving parents Paul and Kathi Nelson, and seven amazing sisters. He is reunited with his daughter Jasmyn and many cheering angels.
Rest now dear Pete, breathe deep, look ahead, fly high, and reacquaint yourself to a life without the pain of cancer. Through your struggle, you've changed many lives for the better. Thank you for being somebody we can strive to emulate.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit the family from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., prior to the service at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary.
