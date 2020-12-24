Phil Lothair Peterson Dec 24, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Lothair PetersonPhil Lothair Peterson, 85, passed away December 18, 2020.Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOwner of Ogden-area businesses charged with 27 counts of tax fraudMan beaten, shots fired outside Ogden bar; Mongols biker club members arrestedMcKay-Dee Hospital nurse touts COVID-19 vaccine after her first shotRoad rage on I-15 in Roy: UHP says man tried to crash another's carOgden Police Department looking to expand its use of license plate reader technologyOgden man charged with two felonies after shooting2 men charged after gang confrontation and shooting in central OgdenClearfield High School building teen center with showers, laundry facilitiesLawsuit once again highlights discord over western Weber County developmentIntermountain Healthcare holding COVID-19 testing clinic in Ogden as deaths surge +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News BYU basketball claws past Weber State 87-79 to end nonconference slate for both teams Despite pandemic, Utah transportation department had a busy 2020 Trump pardons Utah music producer and state representative Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote Ogden Downtown Alliance getting creative to help local businesses amid pandemic Congress passes bill on Navajo Nation water rights in Utah Federal stimulus bill receives mixed votes, reactions from Utah’s congressional delegation Pleasant View officers are kicked, punched during arrest inside mobile home