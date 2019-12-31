Philip David Coulter

July 17, 1957 ~ December 24, 2019
Phil Coulter passed away from complications with his heart in the early morning of December 24, 2019.
He was born in American Falls, Idaho, and was raised in Ashland, Oregon by his mother Lois Coulter and father David Coulter with his siblings Thomas, Sue, Ken and Gwyn. He moved to Laramie, Wyoming in High School and became a proud graduate from the University of Wyoming in 1978. Phil loved his time at the University of Wyoming.
After college, Phil moved to Utah where he spent 22 years of his career at Thiokol Propulsion. He left in 2001, and spent the rest of his career practicing human resources for various companies; including nine years at Lowe's in West Valley City, UT. Phil also served as an elected City Council Member in the City of Mendon from '07-'09 until he moved to Layton, UT.
Phil was a master of his craft, and there were a lot of crafts he mastered. He was a talented woodworker, a model train aficionado, a home wine/liquor maker and an all around Mr. Fix-it. Phil valued his close relationships to people and animals above all things. He was the type to maintain, fix or build items rather than buy something shiny and new. In the last years of his life, he would ride 30 miles nearly every day on the same bicycle he had since 1976.
Phil carried a calm and measured demeanor with him into all situations, and let his inner silliness come out with those he loved dearest. He was a rocker at heart, loved baseball and was strong in all his life convictions.
Phil is survived in life by his partner, Tracey O'^Donnell. Phil and Tracey were a great pair who balanced each other out. Phil would get Tracey to go enjoy concerts and theatre, and Tracey taught Phil how to enjoy a day in his pajamas. He also leaves behind his best-friend and companion Sadie; three step-daughters he loved as his own, Nicole Lindley, Amber Aduddell and Christa Lindley; his mother Lois Coulter (Nampa, Idaho); brother Thomas Coulter (Portland, Oregon); sister Gwyneth Holladay (Brigham City, UT), sister Sue Klok-Coulter (Netherlands) and many other loved family members, co-workers and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father David Coulter, brother Ken Coulter and many beloved K9 companions.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 5211 S 4240 W, Kearns UT, 84118. The program will start at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Phil's name to the Humane Society of Utah or to NPR.ORG.