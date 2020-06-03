Philip Edward Brophy Sr.

November 12, 1925 ~ May 29, 2020
Philip was born November 12, 1925, to loving parents, Edward William Brophy Sr. and Anna Beninato, the third child of seven. He was born and raised in Ogden, Utah, and graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber College. Phil joined the Navy in 1942 and served until 1946.
Philip married Betty Jane Thompson at St. Joseph Catholic Church on December 30, 1946. Together they raised seven children. Betty passed in 2007. Philip worked hard at many part-time jobs to support their large family while working for the Union Pacific Railroad for 26 years. He always claimed he was a man of many trades but, master at none.
Phil always found time to do what he loved best, hunting and fishing. His favorite fishing trips were on the Evan's houseboat at Lake Powell with his fishing buddies from the St. Joseph High School Boosters. Later when he could sadly no longer make the fishing trips, he looked forward to his "breakfast club" buddies.
Philip was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church and sang in the choir. When he moved to Taylor to his daughter's home, he then attended St. Mary's Catholic Church. Philip had many friends and his pleasant nature allowed him to make new friends wherever he went.
Philip and Betty built a beautiful legacy leaving behind his surviving children; Pat (Bob) Ropelato, Kathy (Joe) LeBlanc, Peggy (Bob) Smith, Mary (Tim) Ellis, Ed (Lori) Brophy, 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Phil is also survived by three sisters, Sister Annette (Margaret) Brophy, Mn., Joanne Dean, Bountiful, Annette Jacobs (California), sister-in-law Marilyn Brophy, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, daughters, Frances (Lonnie) Hadley, Joanne Burgess, and grandson Mac Brophy. Brother in laws, Charlie Dean, Frank Jacobs, and Tom Brennan. Sisters, Dorothea Giroux, Joyce Brennan and brother, Tim Brophy
Dad's life was made better by his good friends from St. Joseph Boosters, Hospice of Utah (Russ & Tammy), The Auberge community, and Fr. Charles Cummins.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church 4050 S. 3900 W., West Haven, UT, with Fr. Charles Cummins as Celebrant.
Internment at the Ogden City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the St. Joseph's Booster Club or a Charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: