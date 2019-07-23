1939 ~ 2019
LAYTON ? Philip Michael Blood, 79, passed away July 19, 2019, in Layton, Utah. He was born December 27, 1939, in Ogden, Utah to Philip Claude and Mary Umpleby Blood. He married Kathleen Packer on September 11, 1963, in the Salt Lake Temple.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Northwestern States Mission, scoutmaster, and ward clerk for over 22 years. He served a Family Search Church Service mission with his wife and then he extended his service for another five years.
Mike loved all sports especially basketball, volleyball, softball, and tennis. He also enjoyed doing family history, reading and learning new things. He was a volunteer tax preparer for AARP for eight years at the Clearfield Senior Center.
Mike loved to help and serve others. He was especially devoted to his wife of 56 years, his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Randal Max and Evan Todd, his daughters Wendy Kay and Rachel Lynn, grandsons Kaiden Scott and his parents. Mike is survived by his wife Kay; son Eric (Anne), daughters; Kristi (John), Rose and 12 grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to Bishop Cory Gerrard and his wife Brigit. Also, the medical staff at Davis Hospital and CNS Home Health & Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Kayscreek Stake Center 2680 E. Cherry Lane, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
