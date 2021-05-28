Philip R. Tarran
1933 - 2021
Philip R. Tarran, 88, passed away May 24, 2021. Philip was born March 22, 1933 in Ogden, Utah a son of Hattie Matilda Rasmussen and Philip Maynard Tarran. The family moved to Pleasant View when he was 5. He spent his boyhood helping on the family fruit farm. He loved hiking on the foothills of Ben Lomond and visited many mines.
Philp graduated from Weber High School class of 1951 and in 1971 received his Bachelors of Science degree from Weber College.
Philip married Ellen Louise Jenkins on December 11, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a Stake Mission, Cub Scout Leader and Scout master. While in the service he and Ellen were called to be guides on the Hawaiian Temple grounds on weekends and holidays when his service duties permitted.
Philip joined the Naval Reserves after High School. He was called to active duty during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. He was stationed at Hickam AFB, Hawaii with the Military Air Transport Squadron.
Philip was a brick mason for 18 years. He worked on many houses and buildings in the Ogden and Logan Area. He served as Brick Mason Union President for 2 years. After graduating from college, he worked as a Computer Program Analyst for IRS retiring with 25 years of service.
As a resident of Pleasant View, he served on the Pleasant View Town Board for two terms. He also served on the Planning Commission.
Philip enjoyed boating, water skiing, horseback riding, traveling both in his motor home and flying, hiking and rock collecting. He was a people watcher, a tinkerer and handyman. He also had a Christmas Tree Farm.
Philip is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ellen; children Scott P., Ann T. Sawley, Rex J., sister Nancy Fae (Jon) Moore; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara and brother Terry.
We would like to express appreciation to Applegate Hospice and nurse Kristi.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. There will be a viewing Monday, May 31, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary and Tuesday prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Plain City Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded. Philip's funeral service will be live streamed on his obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.