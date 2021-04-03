Philip Ward Hartvigsen
Philip Ward Hartvigsen, 62, cherished husband, father, and grandfather, passed away from a heart attack while riding dirt bikes in southern Utah on March 27, 2021. He stopped and laid down his bike, making sure he didn't crash. He was with his son and friends and was able to leave this earth doing what he loved. He lived life to the fullest, loved to have fun, and will be so missed and forever loved.
Phil was born on January 18, 1959, to Reed Ward and Doris Harwood Hartvigsen and was raised in Bountiful, Utah. He loved his parents and three older sisters and was a wonderful son and brother. He also loved his heritage and working to preserve the beautiful family farm in Downey, Idaho, which was homesteaded by his grandparents from Norway. Phil could always be found building his off-grid power system and maintaining the beautiful landscape. Taking care of and improving "the farm" was one of his best talents and greatest loves.
He married Ann Peterson in the Salt Lake Temple on July 12, 1984. Together they have three children, and raised them playing tennis, working on the farm, and taking adventurous "vacations." Phil loved every minute of being a husband, father, and grandfather. He worked as a financial software consultant and was appreciated for his keen intellect and fun sense of humor.
Phil was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully as a missionary in the Indonesia Jakarta mission from 1978-80, recently returning to visit with his family. He especially enjoyed his callings in Scouting and was currently serving as a missionary couple with Ann in a Young Single Adult ward. Phil also loved his four-year service as a volunteer in the baptistry at the Ogden Temple. Phil had a deep testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and was a wonderful example of loving all the important things in life. The gospel and his family meant everything to him.
Phil loved having fun and was also a great teacher. It brought him the most joy when he could help someone learn a new, fun skill. He loved riding dirt bikes, skiing, SCUBA diving, playing tennis, working on the farm, woodworking, USU sports, and backpacking. He loved traveling and making our vacations into unforgettable adventures. Phil is the center of many of our most priceless memories. He will always be remembered for his can-do attitude, happy countenance, and loving, generous heart.
He is survived by his wife, Ann, of 37 years, his children: Karen and Jared Wilcock, Peter Hartvigsen, and Michelle and Collin Butterfield, and his five precious grandchildren: Daphne, Charlie, Lola, Jack, and McKay. We love you, Phil, Dad, and Grandpa Phil, and look forward to the glorious day when we can all be together again!
Funeral services will start at 11:00 A.M. MST on Tuesday, April 6. We invite you to view virtually using the link at the end of his obituary found on russonmortuary.com. The video will also be available through this website to watch afterward at your own convenience.
There is a Guestbook tab on his obituary at russonmortuary.com. Written memories of Phil would be greatly loved and appreciated.
Interment will take place at the Bountiful City Cemetery