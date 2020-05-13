October 4, 1947 ~ May 8, 2020
Phillip Craig Rock, 72, a lifelong Ogden resident, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at George E. Wahlen Ogden Veteran's Home of natural causes.
Born in Ogden October 4, 1947, to Sherman Phillip and Reta Robinson Rock. Phillip graduated from Bonneville High School Class of 1965.
Phillip was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was in the United -States Army and served honorably during the Vietnam War.
He married Jan Stagg and they were later divorced. He then married Patricia James.
Phillip is survived by his son, Chans C. (Jan) Rock, San Diego, CA; daughter, Jamielynn (Scott) Bodily, Ogden; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn (Paul) Nelson, Layton; twins Beverly Rock- Petersen and Barbara (Frank) Marino, all of Tucson, Arizona; Sandra Rasband, South Ogden; Shaunna Mikesell, and Debbie (Mike) Mosher, all of Riverdale.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Patricia, and brothers, Terry and Kevin, and by his sister, Geraldine Hoskins.
Graveside services will be held, with military honors being accorded, at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Cremation care entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
A celebration of Craig's life will be held at a later date after the COVID19 restrictions have been lifted.
The family wishes to thank the staff of George E. Wahlen for their compassion, love and excellent care of Dad, as well as to Doctor Robert Mohr and his caring staff.
