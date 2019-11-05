Phyllis Ann Pretti, 84, passed away at home on November 2, 2019. She was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, the daughter of John and Amelia Elizabeth Petrafeso Arcieri. Phyllis graduated from Silt Elementary and Silt High Schools and from Mesa Jr. College with an Associates of Science in Business Administration.
She married Theodore I. Pretti on December 17, 1955, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grand Junction, Colorado. In 1960, she successfully put her husband through the University of Colorado.
Phyllis worked for the US Geological Survey in Grand Junction, Colorado and the US Atomic Energy Commission at the Rocky Flats Plant in Boulder, Colorado. Later after moving to Utah, she was a Teacher's Aide for the Weber County School District.
Phyllis is survived by her husband and children, Cindy (Mark) Aikens, Roger Pretti, Kenneth (Stacy) Pretti, and Janice (Christoph) Crawford, and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and grandson, Eric Pretti.
Friends may visit with family on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Interment, Orchard Mesa Cemetery, Grand Junction, Colorado.
A very special thank you to the staff at Summit Home Health and Hospice.
