January 10, 1947 ~ December 6, 2019
Phyllis Jean Porter Ruesch Fairchild, surrounded by her loving family, quietly passed away after a brief illness on December 6, 2019, in So. Ogden, Utah.
Phyllis was born on January 10, 1947, to Wesley Dee and Ethel Roda McCoy Porter in Provo, Utah.
She married Ivan Ruesch on November 6, 1966, who passed due to complications from Juvenile Diabetes in 1977. She married her high school sweetheart, Alan Jay Fairchild, on September 25, 1988.
Phyllis was an exemplar of a Christlike and charitable life. She spent many years in the service of others and provided a helping hand to anyone in need; God's Garage, Feed My Starving Children and Serve Ogden were a few of her favorite ministries.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Audra Ruesch Gordon, JaNae (Chad) Hodson, Jerry (Carole) Fairchild, and Jacci (Brian) Doyle, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, her siblings: Dan (Roberta) Porter, Jacqueline Benson, Ralph (Aida) Porter, David (Lynda) Porter, Jerry (Julie) Porter and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, husband Ivan Ruesch, husband Alan Jay Fairchild, son Bradley Jay Fairchild, brother Howard Keith Porter and sister Dorothy Mae Porter Christensen.
Services will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Washington Heights Church, 1770 E. 6200 S. So. Ogden, UT 84405.
Viewings will be held on Friday December 20, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday December 21, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the same location.
The family would like to thank Pineview Rehab staff and Nurse Julie at Brio Hospice.
At Phyllis' request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Washington Heights Church.
