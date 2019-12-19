Phyllis Kay Brooks Morgan passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. She spent her last few days surrounded by her beloved family.
Phyllis was born August 30, 1939, in Los Angeles, CA to Bruce Brooks and Blanche Swallow. Her parents later divorced and she was raised by Don Swallow along with her mother. She married her husband of nearly 60 years, Floyd David Morgan, in 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple. Floyd preceded her in death in 2018. Surely, their reunion was a joyous occasion as she dearly missed Floyd after his passing. She is survived by daughters Jenifer (John) Holbrook and Rebecca (David) Bates, sons Stacey (Kristin) and Jeffrey (Chrissy), her sister Debbie Swallow Robinson, 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren (soon to be 21). She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Joanna Lee Brooks.
Phyllis was a Davis High graduate and was a die-hard Dart to the very end. She was a full-time mother to her four children. She later worked as a secretary for the Kaysville Police Department for many years. After retiring, she and Floyd ran a tax business in Layton.
Truly the focus of her life was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Never has a mother loved her posterity more than Phyllis loved hers. She always put the needs of others before her own. She strove diligently to be a disciple of Christ and follow his example of love. Phyllis was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served diligently in her many church callings. She loved sharing the gospel with others and served a mission with her husband in St. George. She was especially drawn to genealogy as her biological father and his family, were not church members. She worked her whole life to share the gospel with his ancestors through genealogy and temple work.
Phyllis was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She never missed a birthday. She always bought the fun cards that played music and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren looked forward with great anticipation to receiving them (the cash was just an added bonus). Her grandkids have fond memories of sleepovers in grandpa's tent eating popcorn with way too much butter. One of her great-grandchildren said recently, "When I go there and play with Barbies she doesn't even get mad if we make a mess" which took a lot of restraint on Phyllis' part as she was a fanatical cleaner. She liked her carpet to have vacuum lines at all times. Her living room was famously referred to as the "celestial room" because it was always perfect and no one was allowed to go in there. She never missed an important family event, even if she had to travel across the country.
While her extended family will miss her dearly, we are happy for her joyful reunions with her husband and others who have preceded her in death. The legacy she created has left a deep impact on this world. She truly lived a life full of love for others.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
