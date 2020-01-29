Phyllis Waldron

February 24, 1922 ~ January 26, 2020
Phyllis Marilyn Thomson Waldron passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.
She was born February 24, 1922, in Wanship, Utah, a daughter of James P. and Pearl Thomson.
Her youth was spent as a city girl. She and her brother, Kay spent their summers swimming in Como Springs and their winters skiing, ice skating and reading. Her mother was a school teacher and because her father worked on the railroad, everything in the household ran on time - a strong trait she abided by her whole life and tried to instill in her children.
In high school, she was active in the music programs - singing in the choir, and playing clarinet and violin in the concert and dance bands.
On October 15, 1940, she married Earl Homer Waldron in the Salt Lake Temple. She moved to Richville in Morgan County and became a farmer's wife. Together, she and Earl raised seven children.
She loved living on the farm and her whole life was devoted to taking care of her family. She was a strong literacy advocate and made sure all of her children and grandchildren learned to read.
Phyllis was an active member of the LDS church and served in many of the organizations as a teacher and held several leadership positions throughout the years.
Phyllis is survived by a brother, James Kay Thomson of Newport News, Virginia, one son Blaine Thompson Waldron of Bountiful and three daughters: Sharon Cobb of Smithville, Texas; Marilyn (Doug) Stanger of Marriott-Slaterville, Ann (Troy) Gren of Clearfield; two daughters-in-law, Tamara Waldron of Roy and Suzi Waldron of Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Shelley; and two sons: Craig Earl and Rex T.; and son-in-law Cary C. Cobb.
The family will meet friends at the Walker Mortuary, 45 W. 200 N. in Morgan on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and at the Porterville Church, 2660 S. Morgan Valley Drive from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., followed by the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m.
Interment, South Morgan Cemetery.
A special thanks to all the staff at the Family Tree of Morgan for creating a home for our mom over the past two years and for the special care given during the final days of her life.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: