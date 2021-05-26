1926 — 2021
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather Preston Reeves Jackson, 94, returned home to his Heavenly Father on May 21, 2021. He was born November 28, 1926 in Venice, Utah to Fredrick Moyle Jackson and Leola Eugenia Reeves. After graduating from Richfield High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Rae De Lange, in the Manti Temple on October 29, 1945. Preston served in the Army in Italy at the end of WWII. Preston and Shirley raised their family in Huntsville, Utah.
Preston was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed temple service with his wife.
Loving the outdoors, Preston worked for the Forest Service; Ogden Valley became his garden, building many campgrounds around Pine View Reservoir, Monte Cristo and Snow Basin where he was a snow ranger. He enjoyed working with wood, building many miniature wagons and handcarts.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley and children, David (JaNae), Willard, Richard (Peggy), Clinton, Diane (Mike) Stuart, Idaho, Randy (Diane), Roy, Debbie (Bruce) Johnson, West Haven, Caralee (Gary) Childress, Clinton, Duane (Machel), Ogden, MaryAnn (Rich) Holley, Huntsville and Sharon Gardner, Texas. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in law, Darwin and Ranae, 43 grandchildren, 139 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brother, Norene, Mona Lee and Dahl, his son, Donald P, a grandson, Robert Childress, great-grandson, Wyatt Bowen.
A grave-side service for family will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Huntsville Cemetery. Prior to the grave-side service on May 28, a viewing for family and close friends will be held at the Huntsville Meeting House located at 7400 E 300 S from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Masks and distancing will be observed. The services will also be live streamed on Preston's obituary page at www.Myers-mortuary.com where condolences may be sent to the Family.