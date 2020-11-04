Queena Hunt Hinds
June 17, 1934 ~ November 2, 2020
Queena Hunt Hinds passed away with her husband by her side on November 2, 2020.
She was born on Father's Day, June 17, 1934 in Porterville, Morgan County, to William Bridges Hunt and Lottie V. Florence Hunt. She married Edward William Hinds in Elko, Nevada, and they were later sealed in the Ogden temple. They lived in Ogden for a short time and then moved back to Morgan where they lived the rest of their wonderful years together raising three great sons.
She loved growing up on a farm with her many cousins and her sister, Dorothy, who became a part of the rest of her life. She loved playing on baseball teams, even into married life. She loved being in many clubs with great friends including bowling club, card clubs, and a birthday club for over 60 years! She loved her church jobs the most and served in all organizations, with Relief Society President being the greatest time of all. She did crafts and sewing. She loved the years she spent cooking on construction sites, working on mink farms, in stores, and in cafes.
Queena and Ed enjoyed their many trips across the United States, often with her sister Dorothy and brother-in-law Willis. They also traveled to Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), and Europe, including Italy, Germany, France and Austria.
Her greatest treasure, next to her husband Ed, were the wonderful children sent to them including their youngest son, Mike, who left them too soon as a result of cancer. She was also blessed with two great daughters-in-law.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Hinds, her children Rick (Dana) Hinds, Steve (Trina) Hinds, 8 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Hinds, parents William (Bill) Hunt and Lottie Florence Hunt, and her sister Dorothy Packard. Graveside services will be at the South Morgan Cemetery, Friday November 7th at 2:00 pm.
