August 1, 1930 ~ August 22, 2019
Quinn Richard Call passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2019. He was born August 1, 1930, to Leonard Vosco and Mary Ellen Christensen Call in Ogden, UT. He grew up in Ogden and Pleasant View, UT, graduating from Weber High School in 1948. He served as a missionary in the Great Lakes Mission. On November 14, 1952, four weeks after returning from his mission, he was sealed to his sweetheart Maurine Muirbrook in the Salt Lake Temple. He served in the US Army for two years, with a tour of duty in Formosa (Taiwan). After his return, he completed college, graduating from the University of Utah in Electrical Engineering.
His career took him to California for several years but was able to return to Utah, settling in North Ogden. In 1979, with Maurine working at his side, he started Richard Manufacturing Co. They developed a reputation for high quality and honest business practices creating a legacy that continues today.
Quinn's family was the most important thing to him, and he loved to spend time with them. He also loved the outdoors, gardening and especially golf.
Quinn was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions including twice as Bishop. With his eternal companion at his side, they served as missionaries in inner city Ogden and London, England. He was truly an example of Christ like charity.
Upon his release from this life, he was greeted in heaven by his parents, four siblings, Norman, Gerald, Ellen and Ila, and a granddaughter, Analiese. He is survived by his wife, two brothers; Terry and Nilo, and five children; Nanette (Barry) Johnson, Kenyon (Sandi) Call, Eve (Dave) Fitzgerald, Brent (Michelle) Call, Teresa (Sean) Stakebake. He has 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the North Ogden 6th Ward, 770 E 2100 N, North Ogden, UT. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment at the Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: