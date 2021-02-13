Quinn T. Whitaker
1945 ~ 2021
Quinn Whitaker passed away unexpectedly Feb. 2, 2021. He was born May 8, 1945 (VE Day) to John W. and Vera Thorpe Whitaker and brother Joel. He graduated from Ogden High, attended Weber State College and served in the Air Force Reserves. He married Hope Vicki Etterlein in 1976 and they were blessed with John (Johnny). Quinn worked at IRS and retired from HAFB. Quinn enjoyed sports, earning medals in ice and roller skating in his youth, and playing baseball and golf as he grew older. He had fond memories of high school buddies, fellow reservists, co-workers and sports friends.
Quinn: "I cared more for my son Johnny than anything else and thoroughly enjoyed rearing him. He's the best thing that ever happened to me." Quinn enjoyed camping, fishing, watching Johnny's baseball teams and Oregon vacations. Go Ducks!
Quinn was preceded in death by his parents and brother, and leaves behind his wife, Johnny (Tasia) and Big Dog Blue who miss him so much. Private family graveside services under the direction of Leavitt's.