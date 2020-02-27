R. Chad Richards

1960 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband and father, Robert Chad Richards, returned home with honor on February 23, 2020, of medical complications.
Chad was born January 22, 1960 in Ogden, Utah a son of Oliver Richards and Genae Tingey Richards. He attended Wasatch Elementary, Mount Ogden Junior High, Ogden High, University of Utah and Brigham Young University.
On August 21, 1981, Chad and Janine Jennings were married in the Salt Lake Temple.
Chad was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a full time missionary to the Tongan Islands, and served as a primary teacher, scout leader, ward clerk and in several bishoprics.
As an IT Professional, he loved his career and the people he worked with.
Skiing, 4 wheeling, motorcycle riding and traveling the world with family were activities Chad enjoyed most.
Chad is survived by his wife Janine Richards. Children Tiffany Richards; and Brian (Cassy) Richards. Sisters Bonnie (Curt) Rasmussen; and Emilie Richards Driver and his father, Robert Stuart.
Chad is preceded in death by his two children Janelle Richards and Colton Richards, his grandparents, parents and a sister.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Copperview Ward, 12154 So. 3600 W., Riverton, Utah. Friends may visit family at the church prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington, Ogden at 2:30 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Myer's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: